Donald Lewis Scheiderer, 89 of Findlay passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center. He was born in Plain City, Ohio on October 5, 1927 to the late Lewis John and Opal Gail (Douglas) Scheiderer.

On September 15, 1956 he married Anna “Kathryn” Reischman and she survives along with their three children; Lewis E.(Karen) Scheiderer of Findlay, Kathy A. Allison of Boiling Springs, SC., John R. (Diane) Scheiderer of Huntersville, NC. Mr. Scheiderer is also survived by three grandchildren; Andrea (Christopher) Bushway, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Arthur and Jeremy (Courtney) Scheiderer, four great-grandchildren; Ella, Gavin, Everest, Sienna, and one on the way. Two sisters; Joan (Ronald) Scheurer of Mansfield, OH, Barbara (Harold) Bragg and two brothers; Raymond (Linda) Scheiderer, Loren (Shelia) Scheiderer all of Mechanicsburg, OH and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Gordon and three brothers; James, David and Jerry Scheiderer. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during WWII and Korean Wars. Don met his wife, Kate in Cambridge, OH while working at RCA. He then transferred to the RCA plant in Findlay in 1965 when the RCA plant in Cambridge was sold to NCR. Don was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Leo Council #957.

He enjoyed playing cards at St. Michael’s in their various card clubs over the years (Pinochle and Euchre). Don was the Head Usher at St. Michael’s for several years at the Bright Road church location. Don taught CCD classes for several years and also did various volunteer work for the church.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour (10:00 – 11:00 a.m.) prior to the service. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Msgr. Mike Hohenbrink and Pastor William Reist officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments