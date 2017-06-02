McCOMB — McComb resident David K. White, age 91, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2017 in the Hospice Unit of Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, Ohio. David was born November 30, 1925 in Richwood, Ohio to John & Bernice (Harper) White. He married Thelma Neal on June 3, 1951 who preceded him in death in 2008. Together they taught their children the importance of God and family.

David is survived by two sons: Steve (Kathy) White of Newark, Ohio and Ken (Becca) White of Three Forks, Montana. Three daughters survive: Cheryl (Paul) Milligan of Chamberlain, South Dakota; Deb (Kevin) Aukerman of Van Buren, Ohio and Jan (Mark) Powell of Rawson, Ohio.

David had 15 Grandchildren: Sam (Kristi) White, Russ (Amy) White and Erin White; Cami (Darryl) Beachy and Chris (Haley) Collingwood; Drew (Christina) Aukerman; Lynsie Smith, Erika (Thomas) Naylor, Kayla (Jeremiah) Magee and Chelsie (Josh) Perry; Hawken, Sicily, Sawyer and Sadie White. He also had 20 great-grandchildren: Hunter, Fischer and Morgan White, Zachery Darnes, Dylan Henry, Alec and Anthony Norton; Crosser Beachy, Ridge & Lincoln Collingwood; Ema, Ellie & Everly Aukerman; Cohen & Adalyn Smith; Isaiah, Isabelle & Isla Naylor; Briggs Magee; Liberty Perry. He was preceded in death by granddaughter Ashley Aukerman and grandson-in-law Steve Smith.

He was one of seven children survived by Phyllis Schaber of LaRue, Ohio and Genevieve Augustine of Marion, Ohio. Sisters Glenna Schultz, Martha Lyon, Sharon White and brother Ron White preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Morral High School and Ohio State University in 1950; proudly served in the US Navy in both World War II and the Korean Conflict; taught 1 year at Pandora and taught Vocational Agriculture at McComb High School for over 30 years. He helped establish the McComb Chapter of Lions Club in 1957; was a member of the McComb United Methodist Church and also attended the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene. David worked with the Adult Farmers Organization in McComb and was actively involved in the Independent Calf Club at the Hancock County Fair.

David was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and he loved gardening and making all things grow which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He loved using his hands to build and create and was a lifelong amateur photographer, never to be seen without a camera. He never knew a stranger and had a contagious SMILE.

Friends and family may visit on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral services for Mr. White will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Findlay First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mike McClurg and Rev. Howard Mayne officiating. Interment will be in the Grand Prairie Cemetery at Brush Ridge, Ohio near Morral at 3:00 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Hospice Unit of Blanchard Valley Hospital or the McComb Chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) scholarship fund. COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay assisted the family with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments