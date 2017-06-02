Mark K. Frankart, age 56 of Findlay, died at 12:34 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 surrounded by family at Toledo St. Vincent Hospital. He was born on May 24, 1961 in Tiffin and filled his 56 years with good books, great music and even better food. Mark is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Marlene Frankart of Findlay, three children; Ashley Frankart of Houston, TX, Erin Frankart of Sterling, VA, Ethan Frankart of Findlay, two grandchildren; Zeke and Ivy Frankart, a brother, Bruce Frankart, and two sisters; Renee (Steve) Wetz, Bridget (Al) Reddy and his girlfriend, Joan Conine. Mark was a 1979 graduate of St. Wendelin High School and attended Ohio University. He worked as the Chief Q.A. Inspector at Ball Metal. A Celebration of Mark’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. Memorial contributions can be made to the Memorial Education Fund for Ethan, Zeke and Ivy c/o Coldren-Crates Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments