Carl Berger Jr.

TIFFIN — A memorial for Carl C. Berger Jr., 69, of Tiffin, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Todd Dominique officiating, with military honors by the Fostoria United Veterans.

Visitation will be held an hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Berger died at 3:45 p.m. Sunday, May 29, 2017, at St. Francis Home, Tiffin.

He married Sandra L. (Wagner) Berger and she survives. Also surviving are three stepsons, Jerry Charles Fuerstenau, Kirk L. (Christon) Fuerstenau and Jason Allen Fuerstenau, all of Tiffin; and a sister, Kathy J. (Sam) Hagan, Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

