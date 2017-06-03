Walter Brown

CAREY — There will be no service or visitation for Walter D. “Tinker” Brown, 66, of Carey.

Mr. Brown died Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at his residence.

He married Lorainne Stansbery and she preceded him in death. Surviving are two daughters, Annabella “Susie” (Gerald Jr.) Barr of Williamsport, Maryland, and Lorie Bennett of Jacksonville, Florida; two sisters, Sarah Brown of Wharton, and Christine Coffman, McCutchenville; and a brother, Ray Brown of Upper Sandusky.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, is handling the arrangements.

