Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
Carol L. Bauer, 68, of Findlay, died at the Bridge Hospice Care Center on Monday, June 5, 2017.
She was born on July 6, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to Jay and Mary Ann (Shaw) Guggenheim. Her father is deceased and her mother, now Mary Ann Knapik, survives in North Royalton, Ohio.
Carol married Bernard K. Bauer on June 7, 1969 in Fostoria, Ohio and he survives in Findlay. Carol was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Ann Bauer on March 12, 2014.
Carol is also survived by a half brother, Donald (Regina) Knapik of Elyria, Ohio and a half sister, Amy (Jason) Zitney of Moreland Hills, Ohio.
Carol graduated from John Marshall High School in Cleveland and attended Defiance College for two years. She was employed as an administrative assistant for her husband since 1987.
A private family graveside service will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Sunshine Foundation, 7223 Maumee Western Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537.
KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
