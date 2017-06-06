Phyllis A. Cascaden, 87, passed away on June 3, 2017 in Findlay, Ohio. She was born on September 24, 1929 in Seneca County, Ohio to the late Floyd and Marian (Ewing) Hassinger. On May 16, 1946, she married William Cascaden in Waterloo, Indiana and he died on August 31, 2004.

Phyllis worked at General Electric for nearly 30 years. In retirement, she and her husband lived in Punta Gorda, Florida for many years.

Phyllis is survived by her granddaughters, Heather (Michael) Peters, and Megan (Jason) Neeld; great-grandsons, Chase and Andrew Neeld; brothers, Raymond Hassinger of Massillon, Ohio, Neil Hassinger of Wadsworth, Ohio, and Jerry Hassinger of Melmore, Ohio; sisters, Connie Biller of Tiffin, Ruth Johnson of McCutchenville, and Patty Reichart of Columbia, Indiana. Phyllis was preceded in death by her children, William and Barbara; brothers, William Hassinger and Gene Hassinger; sister, Nancy Tackett; and great-granddaughter, Jocelyn Neeld.

There will be no visitation. There will be a remembrance at a later date for family. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Phyllis’s name may be made to the Charity of the Donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

Comments

comments