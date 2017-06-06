Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Carolyn ‘Sue’ Callaway Clostio

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

ABBEVILLE, Louisiana — A private service for Carolyn “Sue” Callaway Clostio, 65, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was held April 6, 2017, in Abbeville. A native of Portsmouth, Ohio, and formerly of Findlay, Sue passed away April 2, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center, Lafayette, Louisiana, from complications resulting from quadruple bypass surgery.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Regan J.; a son, Sherman C. Pedraza, of Abbeville; two daughters, Tracy Backstrom, of Lafayette; Acacia Scheck, of Abbeville; a brother, Sherman J. Callaway, of Erath, Louisiana; four sisters, Lynn Madison, of Findlay; Georgia E. Fehnel, of Abbeville; Jane Cannella, of Abbeville; and Jodi Gaubert, of Thibodaux, Louisiana; special cousin/friend, Marvin W. Hudson Jr., of Findlay; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Betty Hudson Callaway; a son, Jeremiah Pedraza; and a brother, Perry H. Callaway.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company