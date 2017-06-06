ABBEVILLE, Louisiana — A private service for Carolyn “Sue” Callaway Clostio, 65, of Abbeville, Louisiana, was held April 6, 2017, in Abbeville. A native of Portsmouth, Ohio, and formerly of Findlay, Sue passed away April 2, 2017, at Lafayette General Medical Center, Lafayette, Louisiana, from complications resulting from quadruple bypass surgery.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Regan J.; a son, Sherman C. Pedraza, of Abbeville; two daughters, Tracy Backstrom, of Lafayette; Acacia Scheck, of Abbeville; a brother, Sherman J. Callaway, of Erath, Louisiana; four sisters, Lynn Madison, of Findlay; Georgia E. Fehnel, of Abbeville; Jane Cannella, of Abbeville; and Jodi Gaubert, of Thibodaux, Louisiana; special cousin/friend, Marvin W. Hudson Jr., of Findlay; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Betty Hudson Callaway; a son, Jeremiah Pedraza; and a brother, Perry H. Callaway.

Comments

comments