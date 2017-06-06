Thomas Fox

Upper Sandusky — A memorial for Thomas P. “Butch” Fox, 75, of Upper Sandusky, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with an Elks memorial held at 7:45 p.m.

Mr. Fox died at 4:55 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.

He married Joan D. Johnson and she preceded him in death. Surviving are a brother, Jerre (Linda Adams) and a sister, Sue (Richard) Zimmerman, both of Upper Sandusky; and a companion, Carolyn Rife of Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Upper Sandusky Fire Department, Wyandot Memorial Hospital or Hospice of Wyandot County in care of the funeral home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.lucasbatton.com.

