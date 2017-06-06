Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Geraldine June Mericle

Posted On Tue. Jun 6th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LEIPSIC — Geraldine June Mericle, 98, died at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born June 27, 1918, near Vaughnsville, to Fred and Lena (Raabe) Stirn. They both preceded her in death.
On November 8, 1936, she married Grenfall “G. C.” Mericle and he preceded her in death.
Geraldine is survived by three daughters: Sondra (Reynold) Edwards of Columbus Grove, Joan (Arthur) Kistler of Kettering and Beth Fuller of Norwalk; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 8 grt grt grandchildren; and a sister Mildred McClure of Pandora.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Judith D. Mericle; her twin brother Gerald (Dixie) Stirn and brother Donald (Dorothy) Stirn; sister Helen (Bernard) Campbell and brother in-law Wilbur “Bud” McClure.
Mrs. Mericle was a graduate of Vaughnsville High School, class of 1936, and she had enjoyed going to her class reunions well into her 90’s. Geraldine was a cook with the Pandora Gilboa Schools and also had worked with her husband in their Leipsic Farm Supply and John Deere Dealership.
She was a member of the Gilboa United Methodist Church and the women’s organization of the church, the Chapel Belles. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, throughout the United States and Canada, including a yearly fishing trip to Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and several trips to Wyoming.
Her greatest joy in life was her family!
Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Thomas Graves will officiate with burial to follow at Harman Cemetery near Gilboa, Ohio.
Friends may call on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m, at the Gilboa United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gilboa United Methodist Church or Putnam County Home Care and Hospice.
Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company