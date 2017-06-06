LEIPSIC — Geraldine June Mericle, 98, died at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, at The Meadows of Ottawa. She was born June 27, 1918, near Vaughnsville, to Fred and Lena (Raabe) Stirn. They both preceded her in death.

On November 8, 1936, she married Grenfall “G. C.” Mericle and he preceded her in death.

Geraldine is survived by three daughters: Sondra (Reynold) Edwards of Columbus Grove, Joan (Arthur) Kistler of Kettering and Beth Fuller of Norwalk; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 8 grt grt grandchildren; and a sister Mildred McClure of Pandora.

She was preceded in death by her daughter: Judith D. Mericle; her twin brother Gerald (Dixie) Stirn and brother Donald (Dorothy) Stirn; sister Helen (Bernard) Campbell and brother in-law Wilbur “Bud” McClure.

Mrs. Mericle was a graduate of Vaughnsville High School, class of 1936, and she had enjoyed going to her class reunions well into her 90’s. Geraldine was a cook with the Pandora Gilboa Schools and also had worked with her husband in their Leipsic Farm Supply and John Deere Dealership.

She was a member of the Gilboa United Methodist Church and the women’s organization of the church, the Chapel Belles. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends, throughout the United States and Canada, including a yearly fishing trip to Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and several trips to Wyoming.

Her greatest joy in life was her family!

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Rev. Dr. Thomas Graves will officiate with burial to follow at Harman Cemetery near Gilboa, Ohio.

Friends may call on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m, at the Gilboa United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gilboa United Methodist Church or Putnam County Home Care and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.

