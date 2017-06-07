Francis A. Greutman, 98, of Findlay, died on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at Fox Run Manor, Findlay. He was born on December 28, 1918 in Sherwood to the late Albert and Hazel (Balser) Greutmen. He married Mary Jane Huser on June 29, 1947 in a triple wedding ceremony with two of Mary Jane’s sisters at Grace Mennonite Church in Pandora. Mary Jane proceeded him in death in 2008. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in both Europe and North Africa. His awards included the Bronze Star, Silver and Purple Heart. Francis had worked for National Lime & Stone Company in Findlay for 36 years, retiring in 1986. For most of those years he was a concrete truck driver. He then worked at McDonald’s in Findlay for several years. He was a member of Howard United Methodist Church, Findlay. He is survived by a son, Gene (Barbara) Greutman of Lambertville, MI; sisters, Betty Adams of Wapakoneta and Mary Lou Obsborn of Defiance; grandsons, Chad (Kimberly) Greutman of St. Clair Shores, MI; and Ryan (Susan) Greutman of South Bend, IN; great-grandsons: Owen, John, Kyle, Paul, Christopher, Thomas and Francis; and a great-granddaughter, Zita. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Junior Greutman of Defiance; and a sister, Marie Hobbs of Findlay. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Howard United Methodist Church, Findlay, where a meal will follow at the church. Certified Lay Minister Marianne Higley will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday for 3 hours (1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.) prior to the memorial service. Arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howard United Methodist Church, in his memory. Online condolences may be made at: www.coldrencrates.com.

