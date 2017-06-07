Christopher A. Hicks

Christopher Allen “Kit” Hicks, 61 years, of Findlay, Ohio, died Saturday June 3, 2017, in his home. The gentle giant was born to Francis James and Dorothy Hicks on September 20, 1955 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Christopher was a graduate of Springfield High School and held a long career at Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Chris is survived by his son, David (Mandy) Hicks; mother, Dorothy Hicks-Malak; grandchildren, Alex and Miles; siblings, Tim Hicks, Mike (Betsy) Hicks and Sue (John) Vallance; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Hicks; brother, Pat Hicks; and stepfather, Michael Malak.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Holland Free Methodist Church, 6605 Angola Road, Holland, Ohio 43528. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter, Teddy’s Rescue, 12409 County Road 99, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Arrangements were entrusted to Neville Funeral Home, Southwest (419-865-8879). Condolences and memories can be shared at www.nevillefuneral.com.

