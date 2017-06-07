Dennis N. Layton

BELMORE — Dennis Norman Layton, 57, of Belmore, died at 10:06 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2017 at Bridge Hospice in Findlay. He was born July 16, 1959 in North Dakota to the late James and Stella (Hagan) Layton. On February 13, 1993, he married Cathy Holland who survives in Belmore.

Also surviving are three children, Jessy Layton of Napoleon; and Jason Langg and Eric Langg, both of El Paso, TX; a granddaughter, Isabelle Layton of Fort Wayne, IN; and one on-the-way; and six brothers.

Dennis worked in construction and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a former member of Belmore City Council and Fire Department. Dennis was a very charitable person to those he knew even if at his own expense.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice, give to someone in need just as Dennis would have.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

