Jo Ellen TenEyck

Jo Ellen Inbody TenEyck, 82, of Findlay passed away at 2:59 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center. She is now reunited with her beloved son, Brent; he passed away June 7, 1980 at age 7. She was born on July 16, 1934 to the late William and Donna (Brickman) Shoop. She first married Bill Inbody, and they later divorced (he is deceased). She then married Thomas TenEyck on December 23, 1989, and he survives. Also surviving are two sons, Brad W. Inbody and Mike E. (Melody) Inbody; two daughters, Cindy A. (Neil) Perry and Beth J. (Jon) Whithaus; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A son, Brent Inbody; three brothers, Roger; Sam and Howard Shoop; and sisters, Doris Cannon and Pauline King also preceded her in death. She was a 1952 graduate of McComb High School, worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company; Eastman Kodak and retired from the Whirlpool Corporation in 1996. She attended Trinity Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2017, at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Spann officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME and for one hour prior to the service (10-11:00 a.m.) Friday at the church. Memorials may be given to Trinity Baptist Church Missions and online condolences can be sent by visiting coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments