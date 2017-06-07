Robert F. Wall

Robert F. (Bob) Wall, 87, passed away at 1:13 a.m. on June 6, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. He was born on June 16, 1929 to Hugo and Lillian (Tefke) Wall in Tiffin, OH. He graduated from Tiffin Columbian High School in 1947 and from Bowling Green State University in 1951. He married Patricia (Patt) O’Connell on June 16, 1951, and she passed away on July 9, 2001, shortly after celebrating 50 years of marriage.

In 1952, Bob began his career at Marathon Oil Company in Findlay, holding various accounting and tax positions and enjoyed temporary assignments in Pakistan, Nigeria and Syria. He retired from Marathon in 1986 after 34 years of service.

He is survived by daughters, Linda (Rick) Wibright and Bonnie Wall, both of Findlay; grandchildren, Matt (Amber) Moser; Findlay, and Megan (Brian) Miller, Erlanger, KY; six great-grandchildren, Trey, Mara and Emmy Moser, Findlay; and Lucy, Calvin and Kate Miller, Erlanger, KY. Also surviving is his special companion, Jean Holmes.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Mary Jane; and a brother, Carl.

Bob was a former member of the Ohio Society of CPAs, the Findlay Exchange Club and BGSU Falcon Club. He was a 66-year member of the Findlay Elks Club and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. He was an avid traveler, visiting all 50 states and 77 countries. He also enjoyed hunting, golf, fishing, bowling and playing cards. He was also a life-long Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns fan, even hitch-hiking from Tiffin to Cleveland for the games as a teenager. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob’s sense of humor and wit remained intact until the end, still asking “what’s two and one-half divided by one-half?” and “have you ever been in a room with five walls?”

KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay. The family will be available for visitation at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery immediately following.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the entire Bridge Hospice Care Center Staff (or angels disguised as people as we refer to them). In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840; or to St. Michael Parish, 750 Bright Road, Findlay, OH 45840.

