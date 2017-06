With great sadness I regret to inform the Findlay community of the death of Sue (Mercer) Williamson on Thursday, June 1, 2017. She died from a sudden stroke suffered two days earlier in her adopted state of New Mexico since 2002. When the shock has passed, raise a glass and toast her joyous life. Thanks to all for your condolences and feel free to contact me. Steve Williamson. sandswmson@gmail.com or 505-757-2204.

