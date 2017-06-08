Catherine ‘Kay’ Olesky

Catherine A. “Kay” Olesky, 81, of Findlay died at 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Kay was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John J. and Mary Anne (Strauch) Barbush. She graduated from Ursuline High School in Youngstown, Ohio, Class of 1953.

She married Bernard F. Olesky on April 4, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2008.

Surviving are two sons, John (Cyndy) Olesky, Bernard W. Olesky, both of Findlay; three grandchildren, Sarah, Mary and Jack Olesky; four step-grandchildren, Kerry, Jamie, Josh and Jason; a brother, Raymond (Barbara) Barbush of North Chittenden, VT, and a sister, Margaret (Frank) Fedor of Stewartstown, PA.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Phillip, John (Virginia), Thomas (Doris), James (Helen) and Charles, and a sister, Mary (Robert) Kizer.

Kay retired in 1997 from Brindle’s Furniture after 27 years and was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Findlay Radio Club and Stitch in Time Quilt Guild.

Visitation will be held at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017 with a Rosary starting at 7:30 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 617 West Main Cross Street with Msgr. Michael Hohenbrink, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center, 15100 Birchaven Lane; or to St. Michael Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, both of Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be shared at www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.

Comments

comments