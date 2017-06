BLOOMDALE — Judy D. Swinehart, 77, of Bloomdale, died at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Further arrangements are pending at Smith-Crates Funeral Home.

