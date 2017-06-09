Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Bruce Shartzer

Posted On Fri. Jun 9th, 2017
OTTAWA — A funeral for Bruce A. Shartzer, 65, of Ottawa, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa, the Rev. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Shartzer died at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
He married Donna Jean Schnipke, and she survives. Also surviving are his mother, Margaret (Ranes) Shartzer, Ottawa; a son, Bruce Alex (Trish) of Canton, Georgia; a daughter, Theresa (Dale) Kempf of Ottawa; a half brother, Steve McClure of Ottawa; and three half sisters, Shirley (Greg) Tyree of Walbridge, Pat (Bob) Butterfield of Cridersville, and Roseann (Ruben) Minjarez of Leipsic.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
