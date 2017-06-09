Dorothy Arlene Lehman, 88 of Findlay, passed away at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at the Judson Palmer Home, Findlay. She was born on January 6, 1929 in Johnstown, PA to the late Merle and Florence (Berkey) Foust. On October 25, 1946, Dorothy married George L. Lehman in Johnstown and he preceded her in death on January 25, 2011. Dorothy is survived by her children, David (Nancy) Lehman, Richard (April), George (Traci) Lehman and Elizabeth (Ajay) Mattingly all of Findlay; grandchildren, Eric Lehman, Holly Lehman Michener, Whitney Lehman Cody Lehman; great-grandchildren, Ethan Michener, Gabriel Lehman, Shelby and Carlie Lehman; brothers, Raymond (Mary Ann) Foust of Salix, PA and Merle (Nancy) Foust of Findlay and sister-in- law, Kathyrn Foust of Johnstown, PA. Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother, Carl Foust.

Dorothy was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, AMVETS Auxiliary, and Eagles. She was a Campfire Leader and a Cub Scout Den Mother. Dorothy loved to iron and sew. She enjoyed taking in ironing and sewing for others. Dorothy was an avid roller skater in her younger years. She enjoyed several bowling leagues and dancing.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay with Pastor George Adam officiating. Burial will follow the services in Knollcrest Gardens. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice or the Judson Palmer Home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

