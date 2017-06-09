Judy D. Swinehart, 77, of Bloomdale passed away at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at her residence. She was born on August 23, 1939 to the late Darrell and Nellie (Strausbaugh) Pelton. She married Martin Swinehart on October 23, 1964 and he preceded her in death on July 15, 2015. She is survived by three daughters, Rebecca (Ryan) Cantu of Fostoria; Pamela (Terry) Beckford of Bloomdale and Kathy (Steve) Dieterle of Fostoria; two step-daughters, Jeanne (Sheldon) Vermillion and Rita (Rick) Jones, both of Findlay; seven grandchildren, Josh; Beka; Joe; Sierra; Brandi; Shelby and Levi; and great-grandchildren, Bristol; Gage; Josey; Piper; Cam Evan and baby boy Dieterle. Also surviving are siblings, Nancy (Fred) Martin; Cindy (Kenny) Nigh and Tim Pelton, all of North Baltimore. Two brothers, Jim and Butch Pelton also preceded her in death. She was a homemaker throughout her life, loved to crochet, shop and spend time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Fostoria.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Twp. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice and online condolences can be shared by visiting smithcrates.com.

