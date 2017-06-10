Donald Stiffler

McCOMB — Donald Leroy Stiffler, 91, went home to heaven on April 4, 2017. Don was born February 20, 1926 in Baltimore County, Maryland, the eldest son of nine children.

After graduating from Sparks High School then working briefly at Black & Decker, he enlisted in the US Navy during World War II. His active duty lasted until 1947, with Navy Reserves service lasting until 1959.

He continued working at Black & Decker and then Bendix Radio & TV Corporation in Maryland. He was called into the ministry of His Lord in 1953 and remained as such until his death.

Don earned a Bachelor’s degree in religion from Milligan College in Tennessee in 1957. In 1961, he obtained a Bachelor’s degree of divinity from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and in 1968 he received a Master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Michigan State University.

He served as a minister for over 60 years for various churches in Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio (at Central Church of Christ in Findlay), Maryland, and Alaska. He was asked to come to Alaska in 1985 by a friend, Jim Omvig, to assist in the development of the Centers for Blind and Deaf Adults. He and Jim had worked together at the Commission for the Blind in Des Moines, Iowa. At the time, there was no training facility for blind adults in the state of Alaska.

Don led the adult blind vocational rehabilitation program throughout the state of Alaska until his retirement in 1992. Since retirement, Don was physically active as a Golden Buzzard in softball and volleyball as late as 2012. He began working as a bailiff for the Alaska Court System in 1997 at age 71. Don was also a bailiff for the Anchorage Youth Court. His last day worked was March 30, 2017.

Alaska Chief Justice Craig Stowers wrote, “Don was an extraordinarily kind and compassionate man. He had the gift of wisdom. When you spoke with him, you knew he was listening intently and you felt an instant connection with him. When he replied, he spoke from both his heart and a lifetime of deep experience counseling people.”

Don was a living testimony of 1 Peter 3:15. He was never shy about sharing Christ with others. He always said that the years he spent with his wife Linda travelling in their motor home or just being together were the happiest years of his life.

Don is survived by his wife of 24 years, Linda; siblings Melvin, Leonard, and Walter Stiffler of Pennsylvania, Marie Vales of Maryland, and Carroll Stiffler of Florida; daughters Donna Esslinger of Alabama and Patti Ferguson of Florida–children from marriage to Blanche (deceased); son Mark Stiffler of Oregon–child from marriage to Ruth Ann Stiffler (née Buchanan) (deceased); grandson Quinlan; and many extended family members.

A graveside memorial service will be held at McComb Union Cemetery in McComb, Ohio, on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. Those who knew Don are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Anchorage Youth Court, Anchorage, Alaska.

Arrangements are with Don’s son, Mark.

