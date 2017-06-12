M. Elaine Brecht, 86, of Findlay passed away at 2:02 a.m. on Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital. Elaine was born on August 8, 1930 in Bloom Township, Wood County, Ohio to the late Floyd L. and Pauline (Kleckner) Brecht.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Jeannette (Marlo) Bishop and Joanne (Jerry) Wolfrom of Cambridge, Ohio; and brothers, James (Ernie) Brecht and Jack Brecht; a niece, Linda Huff; a great-nephew; and a great-great nephew.

Elaine is survived by nieces, Scotti (Michael) Mesarchik of Cambridge, Ohio; Anne Orians of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; and Nan (Dallas) Jameson of Carey, Ohio; nephews, David (Anita) Bishop of Findlay; Gary (Robin) Bishop of Lake Milton, Ohio; and Steven (Patti) Wolfrom of Niceville, Florida; and numerous great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

She worked as a secretary in a Findlay attorney’s office before beginning her career at Marathon Oil Company in 1950. She retired as a records processor in 1996 after 45½ years of service.

Elaine’s favorite activity was bowling. She was a long-time member of the Marathon Women’s Bowling League and the Sunsetters League where she served for many years as treasurer. She also served on the Findlay Area Women’s Bowling Association as treasurer and president. Elaine traveled across the country, participating in the national WIBC/USBC bowling tournaments as well as numerous city, inter-city and state tournaments. She also enjoyed playing Mahjong, growing flowers and following sports with her favorite teams, the OSU Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Friends and family may call at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017. A graveside service for Elaine will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Jerry City Cemetery following visitation on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Special Olympics – Bowling, c/o Blanchard Valley Center; 1700 East Sandusky Street; Findlay, Ohio 45840.

