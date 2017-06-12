Armando C. Barrientes

Armando C. “Shorty” Barrientes, 74, of Findlay, passed away at 11:16 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Shorty was born on May 12, 1943 in Edinburg, Texas to the late Jose and Delores (Casas) Barrientes. On March 6, 1965, he married Maria Teresa Rangel and she survives.

Shorty is also survived by his son, Armando (Dr. Christine Hastey) Barrientes of Sacramento, CA; daughters, Isabel (Rolando) Romero of Van Buren, OH, Clara R. (Dr. Gregory P.) Gerschutz of Findlay; sisters, Emma Herandez of Edinburg, TX, Romanita Rodriguez of Edinburg, TX; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Hortencia Barrientes; brother, Isaac Barrientes; step-brother, Teodoro Barrientes and sister, Aurora Reeder.

Shorty was retired from Warehouse Associates, Lima in 2000. He attended St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Shorty was a member of the Eagles in Ottawa.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road, with Monsignor Michael Hohenbrink officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

