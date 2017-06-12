ARLINGTON — Dennis D. Clevenger, age 67, of rural Arlington, died at 6:10 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Bridge Care Center in Findlay. He was born on September 9, 1949, in Findlay, Ohio to the late Marl D. and Rose Marie (Davis) Clevenger. In 1970, he married Carolyn R. Christlieb and they divorced. On September 18, 1999 he married Debra L. (Gant) Hankins and she survives. Other survivors include his daughters: Amy Clevenger of Findlay and Sarah (Spencer) Pennington of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; step sons: Craig and Matt Hankins both of Findlay; step daughter; Lindsay Hankins of Findlay; brothers: Joe (Marilyn) Clevenger of Jacksonville, Fla., David (Sally) Clevenger of Inverness, Fla.; sisters: Cheryl (Mike) Bishop of Findlay, Brena (David) Krock of Liberty Township, Ohio, Marlene (Kevin) Drane of Terre Haute, Ind., and Anna (Craig) Rush of Findlay; step-brothers: Fred (Kim) Cramer of Findlay, Charles (Karin) Cramer of Westchester, Ohio and Bill Cramer of Grapevine, Texas; step sister: Karen (David) Barchent of Findlay; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his step-mother: Pauline and his brother: Gary.

Dennis graduated in 1967 from Arlington High School and served in the United States Army in the 75th Ranger Association. He retired in 2008 after 33½ years as a truck driver for Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. He loved hanging out with his friends and enjoyed draft horses.

All arrangements for Dennis are private and being handled by CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington. Memorials may be given to the charity of the donors choice. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

