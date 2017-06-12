OTTAWA — Eleanor Heitmeyer, 84, of Ottawa died 10:04 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at Colonial Nursing Center, Rockford. She was born December 21, 1932 in Fort Jennings to the late Alphred and Regina (Wyatt) Meyer. On December 2, 1950, she married Donald Heitmeyer and he survives in Ottawa.

Also surviving are nine children: Delores (Ron) Nartker of Kalida, Carol (John) Fisher of Ft. Jennings, Patricia (Mark) Walsh of Dundee, MI, Linda (Mark) Finsel of Findlay, Theresa (David) Reaves of Troy, Mary Jo Heitmeyer of Ottawa, Steven (Lisa) Heitmeyer of King George, VA, Ginger Harden of Asheville, NC and Andrew Heitmeyer of Ottawa; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a brother, Al Meyer of Santa Fe, OH; and two sisters: Dorthy Harpring of Delta and Darlene O’Brien of Bellefontaine.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers: Frank Meyer, George Meyer and Leonard Meyer and a sister, Ruth Stuber.

Eleanor was a homemaker and a consultant for Home & Gardens, Celebrating Homes and Act II Jewelry. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa where she enjoyed helping with the fall festivals. She also worked at Putnam County Election Days and created thousands of birthday and Christmas cards for veterans. Eleanor was a life member of the Ottawa VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a VFW Auxiliary service will begin at 7:30 p.m. and a scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.

