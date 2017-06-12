Eunice M. Stansbery

UPPER SANDUSKY — Eunice Mae Stansbery, 91, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017.

She was born on August 26, 1925, in Findlay to the late Fred and Myrtle Mae (Snyder) Schroeder.

She married Alfred Stansbery on March 30, 1947, and he preceded her in death on November 29, 2009.

Surviving are 11 children, Patricia Russell, Upper Sandusky; Joane (Neil) Dininger, Sycamore; Phillis (Don) King, Bellefontaine; Frank Stansbery, Carey; Alfred (Jenne) Stansbery Jr., Carey; Linda Franklin, Upper Sandusky; Ronald Stansbery, Upper Sandusky; Donald Stansbery, Upper Sandusky; Terry (Rhonda) Stansbery, Marion; Jerry (Ronda) Stansbery, Nevada, Ohio; and Betty (Jim) Bianchi, Upper Sandusky; 39 grandchildren; 105 great-grandchildren; and 73 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marietta Bianchi, and four brothers, three sisters, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.

She was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, Carey.

Graveside rites will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, Pastor Joseph Turner presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Beach Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Daphne Memorial Fund (Eunice’s great-granddaughter).

