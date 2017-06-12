Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Eunice M. Stansbery

Posted On Mon. Jun 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — Eunice Mae Stansbery, 91, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord at 9:40 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017.
She was born on August 26, 1925, in Findlay to the late Fred and Myrtle Mae (Snyder) Schroeder.
She married Alfred Stansbery on March 30, 1947, and he preceded her in death on November 29, 2009.
Surviving are 11 children, Patricia Russell, Upper Sandusky; Joane (Neil) Dininger, Sycamore; Phillis (Don) King, Bellefontaine; Frank Stansbery, Carey; Alfred (Jenne) Stansbery Jr., Carey; Linda Franklin, Upper Sandusky; Ronald Stansbery, Upper Sandusky; Donald Stansbery, Upper Sandusky; Terry (Rhonda) Stansbery, Marion; Jerry (Ronda) Stansbery, Nevada, Ohio; and Betty (Jim) Bianchi, Upper Sandusky; 39 grandchildren; 105 great-grandchildren; and 73 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marietta Bianchi, and four brothers, three sisters, one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
She was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God, Carey.
Graveside rites will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, Pastor Joseph Turner presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Beach Funeral Home, Carey.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Daphne Memorial Fund (Eunice’s great-granddaughter).

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company