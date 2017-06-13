Mary Brucklacher

Mary Alys Brucklacher, 92, of Birchaven Heights in Findlay, died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Bridge Hospice Care at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

She was born Nov. 2, 1924, in Findlay to the late William Max and Glen Vernon (Stroup) Stringfellow. She graduated from Findlay High School in 1942, and was always proud to have been one of “The Girls of ’42.” She then attended Miami University for two years prior to marrying James F. Brucklacher on June 2, 1945.

During their 72 years of marriage the couple lived in Cleveland, Findlay, Terre Haute, IN and Houston, TX before returning permanently to Findlay in 1960. A lifetime member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, she was active in the Meth-O-Mates class and the Women’s Society; she also served on the church’s board. Her lifelong love of reading led her to serve as a trustee of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library and to be a member of Arts and Letters. She also was a long-time volunteer at Blanchard Valley Hospital, where she was a founding member of Twig #1.

She was a long-time member of Orphan Annie Investment Club and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. She was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed knitting for her grandchildren.

After the marriage of her daughter, Mary entered the University of Findlay as a part-time student to complete the college education she had started three decades earlier, graduating with honors in 1982. After her husband’s retirement in 1985, the couple spent winters in Arizona and summers at their Lake Erie cottage.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her daughter, Barbara Mayr (William) of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, James Mayr (Jory Samkoff) of Bloomfield, NJ and Catherine Bowditch (John) of Athens, Ohio, and two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Bowditch and Julian Mayr.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the Palliative Care staff at Blanchard Valley Hospital as well as to the staff of Bridge Hospice for the skill, compassion and respect with which they cared for Mary.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 120 W. Sandusky St., Findlay. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Kreps officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Hancock Historical Museum, Blanchard Valley Hospital Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choosing.

