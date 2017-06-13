Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Vicky Couch

Posted On Tue. Jun 13th, 2017
CYGNET — A funeral for Vicky Lynn Couch, 59, of Cygnet, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery, west of Arcadia.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Miss Couch died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.
Surviving are three brothers, George W. (Alice) Couch Jr., Cygnet; William P. (Amy) Couch, Fostoria; Jody Duane (Cheryl) Couch, Hanceville, Alabama.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
