Vicky Couch

CYGNET — A funeral for Vicky Lynn Couch, 59, of Cygnet, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery, west of Arcadia.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Miss Couch died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.

Surviving are three brothers, George W. (Alice) Couch Jr., Cygnet; William P. (Amy) Couch, Fostoria; Jody Duane (Cheryl) Couch, Hanceville, Alabama.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

