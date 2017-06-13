Theresa Eier

Theresa N. Eier (Tess) born November 7, 1922, in Hancock Co. one of six children to Edna C. and Thomas M. Haley, died on June 11, 2017.

Theresa graduated from Findlay High School in 1940, worked at Ohio Bell, and proudly served her country during World War II in the Navy Waves and attended Indiana University. She married Walter F. Eier in 1946, who proceeded her in death in 1962. She was also proceeded in death by her five siblings, Mary Jane Smith, Edna Rose Roether, Patricia Alge, James Haley and Thomas Haley.

Tess worked at Elder Beerman, was a life-long member of St. Michael Catholic Church, and was a volunteer at Blanchard Valley Hospital Auxiliary.

She is survived by five children, Nancy (Mike) McCoy, Moreno Valley CA, Greg (Debbie) Eier, Lima, OH, Mary Ann (Bob) Dunson, Simpsonville, SC, Mike (Karen) Eier, Findlay, and Laura Eier, also of Findlay.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Jenny (Ken) Goldberg, Kelly Reed, Jessica (Bryan) Palmer, Alicia (Billy) Chamblee, Brad Eier, Andrea Eier, Melissa Eier, Sarah (Lucas) McCartney, Ellen Sorg and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay with a rosary at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 617 W. Main Cross St., downtown on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10:00 am with the Fr. Scott Woods officiating. Internment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway, Findlay, OH 45840, or St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 750 Bright Rd., Findlay, OH 45840.

