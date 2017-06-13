Mary Helfer

Mary Ann Helfer, 74 of Findlay, died at 3:25 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Mary Ann was born on April 23, 1943 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Virgil and Leona (Miller) Watson. On July 18, 1964, she married Harold G. Helfer and he preceded her in death on November 27, 2009.

Mary Ann is survived by her sons, Daniel Helfer of Findlay and Aaron (Todd) Light of Chicago, IL; brothers, William Watson of rural Fostoria, Robert Watson of rural Republic and Tom Watson of rural Tiffin; sister, Barbara Stinebaugh of Plymouth, MI; grandchildren, Daniel Helfer, Jr. and Kelsey Helfer; and great-granddaughter, Danica Firestone.

Mary Ann retired from Kuss Corp. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning and shopping. Her favorite food to eat was watermelon.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay with Pastor Mark Hollinger officiating. Burial will follow the services in Knollcrest Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments