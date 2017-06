UPPER SANDUSKY — There has been a change of minister for the graveside service to be held at 11 a.m. today at Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, for Eunice Mae Stansbery, 91, of Upper Sandusky. Officiating will be the Revs. Jack Bianchi and Adam Malone. Stansbery’s full obituary appeared in Monday’s edition of The Courier. Beach Funeral Home, Carey, is handling the arrangements.

