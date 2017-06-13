Paul Seebon

FOSTORIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Paul F. Seebon, 94, of Fostoria, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria, the Rev. Todd Dominique officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, with military rites to be conducted by the Fostoria United Veterans.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria.

Mr. Seebon died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at PromMedica Fostoria Community Hospital.

Surviving are two daughters, Linda M. (Richard) Haman, Fostoria; Terry L. (Dan) Gaietto, Tiffin.

Memorials may be made to the Fostoria United Veterans, St. Wendelin Cemetery Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

