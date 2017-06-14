FOSTORIA — Geneva Mae Willoby Blaser passed away on June 13th, 2017 at Independence House in Fostria, Ohio.

Geneva was born to Helen M. (Aurand) Willoby and Robert W. Willoby on April 15, 1931 in Findlay, Ohio. Both of her parents are deceased.

Geneva and Robert D. Blaser were married August 25,1951. They had no children.

Robert (Bob) preceded her in death on January 15, 1998 in Tampa, Florida.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Olive L. Willoby Smith of Lisle, Illinois and Mary Alice Willoby Lambright of Fostoria, Ohio; three nieces, Deborah Blaser Gegenheimer of Fostoria, Ohio. Michelle Lambright Firstenberger of Fremont, Ohio, and Susan Lambright Holman of Fostoria Ohio.

Survivors include three nieces and four nephews.

Geneva graduated with the 1949 class of Fostoria High School in Fostoria, Ohio and retired May 1986 from Columbia Gas of Ohio, Inc. where she worked between Fostoria and Findlay for 36 plus years.

Geneva was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #430. Fratemal Order of Moose Auxiliary #154, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary #1197 and American Legion Auxiliary #73 all of Fostoria, Ohio and was also a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary #4256 and Amvets Auxiliary #8 both of St. Petersburg. Florida.

Geneva was a member of The Cathedral Church of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, Florida and also a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Fostoria, Ohio where a Memorial service will be held on June 22nd at 11:00 a.m. with a meal to follow. There will not be any visitation since she had donated her body to Medical College of Toledo, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to Class of 1949 of Fostoria High School, St. Wendelin Schools or Rosary Altar Society, Sharing Kitchen of Fostoria, Ohio, or the charity of the donor’s choice.

