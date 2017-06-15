Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Elizabeth (Beth) Leatherman

Posted On Thu. Jun 15th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Elizabeth (Beth) Leatherman July 25, 1950-April 27, 2017
Beth Leatherman (66) was born July 25, 1950 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Jack and Nita Leatherman. Beth is preceded in death by her older brother Jon Leatherman. She is survived by her sisters Kathryn (Leatherman) DeFrieze, Galveston, Texas; Mary Leatherman, San Francisco, CA; and brother Joseph (Stephanie) Leatherman, Columbia, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beth was a 1968 graduate of Findlay High School, Bowling Green State University with a degree in Social Work and received her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of South Carolina.
She was a dedicated social worker who had a long and influential career in child welfare for Lucas County Children’s Services. Later she was a national consultant with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and she was the Assistant Commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services. Beth touched countless lives among the children, foster and adoptive parents and colleagues she met in her work.
Beth was laid to rest in a private service in New York City.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company