Elizabeth (Beth) Leatherman July 25, 1950-April 27, 2017

Beth Leatherman (66) was born July 25, 1950 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Jack and Nita Leatherman. Beth is preceded in death by her older brother Jon Leatherman. She is survived by her sisters Kathryn (Leatherman) DeFrieze, Galveston, Texas; Mary Leatherman, San Francisco, CA; and brother Joseph (Stephanie) Leatherman, Columbia, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Beth was a 1968 graduate of Findlay High School, Bowling Green State University with a degree in Social Work and received her Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of South Carolina.

She was a dedicated social worker who had a long and influential career in child welfare for Lucas County Children’s Services. Later she was a national consultant with the Annie E. Casey Foundation and she was the Assistant Commissioner for New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services. Beth touched countless lives among the children, foster and adoptive parents and colleagues she met in her work.

Beth was laid to rest in a private service in New York City.

