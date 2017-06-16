LIMA — Robert “Bob” C. Angus N.D., 70, passed away June 14, 2017 at Lima Memorial Health System. Bob was born July 23, 1946 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Robert and Violet (Deiters) Angus who preceded him in death. On May 27, 1995 he married Elizabeth “Betsey” Travis who survives.

Bob graduated from Rogers High School in Wyoming Michigan and later received his Bachelors of Science in Nutrition at Donsbach University and his Ph.D. in Therapeutic Philosophy from World University. He was a Naturopathic Physician since 2000 at Celebration of Health in Bluffton. He held numerous other professional certifications. Bob enjoyed woodworking and carpentry. He was a member of the Bluffton Presbyterian Church where he was a Session member and former deacon. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce where he was a K-9 trainer.

Survivors also include a son, Robert (Michelle) Angus of Marshall, Illinois; step-daughter, Annie (Steve) Weihrauch of Marina Del Ray, California; step-son, Ian (Jenna) Stitzel of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Fox, Ella and Sawyer Angus, and Willa Stitzel; and a brother, Barton (Lorena) Deiters of Wyoming, Michigan.

Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Wendy Fleming.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2017 at Bluffton Presbyterian Church. Pastor David Good officiating. Private burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Bluffton. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bluffton Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.

Comments

comments