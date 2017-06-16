Previous Story
Charles Holtzmuller
Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
SALEM — A private graveside service for Charles William Holtzmuller, 81, of Salem, will be held.
Mr. Holtzmuller died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Essex of Salem I.
Surviving are a daughter, Meg Holtzmuller, of Florida; a son, Charles W. “Ike” Holtzmuller III, of Florida; and one sister, Dr. Ann Holtzmuller (Robert C.) Schutt of Benassi, Michigan.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice in care of the funeral home.
