Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Charles Holtzmuller

Posted On Fri. Jun 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

SALEM — A private graveside service for Charles William Holtzmuller, 81, of Salem, will be held.
Mr. Holtzmuller died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Essex of Salem I.
Surviving are a daughter, Meg Holtzmuller, of Florida; a son, Charles W. “Ike” Holtzmuller III, of Florida; and one sister, Dr. Ann Holtzmuller (Robert C.) Schutt of Benassi, Michigan.
He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.shieldsfh.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company