Charles Holtzmuller

SALEM — A private graveside service for Charles William Holtzmuller, 81, of Salem, will be held.

Mr. Holtzmuller died Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Essex of Salem I.

Surviving are a daughter, Meg Holtzmuller, of Florida; a son, Charles W. “Ike” Holtzmuller III, of Florida; and one sister, Dr. Ann Holtzmuller (Robert C.) Schutt of Benassi, Michigan.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice in care of the funeral home.

