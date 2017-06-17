UPPER SANDUSKY — Ardena E. Bell age 93, a native of Marseilles, died Thurs. June 15, 2017 at her residence in Upper Sandusky. She was born May 6, 1924 in Wyandot County to the late Charles and Bernice (Patchet) James. She married Clyde R. Bell on June 16, 1943 and he preceded her in death August 1, 2008.

Mrs. Bell is survived by one daughter, Andra Bell of Upper Sandusky; and many neices and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Allan Bell.

Mrs. Bell graduated from Marseilles High School and attended the former Marion Business College. She was a life-long member of Marseilles United Methodist Church, where she was the primary Sunday School teacher and member of the Mary Circle. Mrs. Bell was a homemaker and helped with the dairy farm. She was a Lady Ram basketball fan and enjoyed Lady Ram scrapbooking. She was a member of Women’s American Legion Auxiliary. Mrs. Bell enjoyed making crafts at the Senior Citizen Center, knitting, crocheting, and was an avid fan of OSU football and baseball, and the Cincinnati Reds.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday June 19, 2017 at Marseilles United Methodist Church, in Marseilles, with Pastor Rick Snyder officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Cemetery in Marseilles. Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday June 18 at Bringman Clark Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. before the service on Monday at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wyandot County Fairboard or the Marseilles United Methodist Church in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Comments

comments