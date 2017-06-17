Nancy G. Harden

Nancy Gail Harden, 84, of Findlay died at 2:06 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at her residence.

Nancy was born on January 10, 1933 in Findlay, to the late W. Perry and Georgia (Taylor) Miles. She was a life long Findlay resident and graduated from Findlay High School in 1950 and Findlay College in 1954. She retired from Hancor in 1994 and was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church.

Nancy married Gerald E. Harden of St. Louis, Michigan on May 19, 1957 and they just recently celebrated their diamond anniversary. Gerald survives along with their five children, Sandra K. (Mark) Wolber of Findlay, Dr. Amy J. Harden of Muncie, Indiana, Perry A. (Suzan) Harden of Findlay, Lori A. (Jim) Thompson of North Baltimore, and Cynthia J. (Timothy) Adams of Findlay. Also surviving are six grandchildren and two brothers, James (Betty) Miles and John Miles, both of Findlay.

Nancy was an avid reader and enjoyed Sudoku puzzles, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017.

The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the funeral home with the Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 South Main Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

