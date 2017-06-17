David Shuster

COLUMBUS — A funeral for David S. Shuster, 50, of Columbus, and formerly of Wharton, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. David Odegard officiating. Burial will be at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Mr. Shuster died Thursday, June 15, 2017, at his residence.

He married Virginia “Ginny” S. Haley, and she survives. Also surviving are his parents, Charles D. and Barbara E. (Gibson) Shuster, both of Wharton; a daughter, Shelia (Kuhio) Brenner, Findlay; a brother, Douglas (Niki), Wharton; and a sister, Lori (William) Gladden, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to Northwest Ohio Diabetes Association in care of the funeral home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.bringmanclark.com.

