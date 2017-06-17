McCOMB — Larry E. Abbott, 72 of McComb passed away on Friday, June 16, 2017 surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 7, 1944 to the late Wilbur and Irene Abbott. Larry married Constance “Connie” DeWeese on April 6, 1965 and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2003. He then married Tanya Ward on August 12, 2011 and she survives along with his five children; Richard (Debra) Abbott of McComb, T. Brian (Jocelyn) Abbott of Leipsic, Christina (Lyle Harvitt) Abbott of Findlay, Jason (Kathy) Abbott of Mt. Cory and Jeff (Yvonne) Abbott of McComb, eight grandchildren; Mason and Malachi Abbott, Kyle and Ethan Abbott, Antoinette Weaver, Andrew and Brandon Seibert and Bridgette Swartz. He is also survived by two stepsons; Bryan (Mary) Parsell and Bradley (Carrie) Parsell both of Cincinnati. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Leipsic High School. He was a lifetime farmer and operated Abbott Farm Drainage. Over the years, he was a foster parent to many children. Larry was also a McComb rural mail carrier for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling to Amish Country and was an active member of McComb United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Mustard officiating. Burial will follow in McComb Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association, the American Heart Association or the McComb United Methodist Church. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

