Kimberly A. Deidrick

Kimberly Ann Deidrick, 61, of Findlay passed away at 8:45pm on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. She was born on April 20, 1956 in Winchester, Kentucky to Dale E. and Eleanor (Smith) Weaver of rural Findlay. On January 14, 1993, she married Steven Deidrick and he survives in Findlay.

Kimberly is also survived by her son, Nicholas (Becca) Evanoff of Napoleon, OH; step-daughter, Kable Deidrick of Findlay; brothers, Paul Wills and Wayne (Lori) Weaver of Tiffin, OH; sisters, Ruth (Michael) Shade of Huntsville, OH and grandchildren, Jordan Deidrick and Ellie Deidrick.

Kimberly was a waitress at the West End Tavern and Tony’s. She loved people, sky diving and growing flowers.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to a loved one, family or friend, and reconnect. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent at www.coldrencrates.com.

