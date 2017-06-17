Jane M. Feller passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at her family home where she was born May 22, 1921. Jane was raised on the farm with her five siblings and attended school at Liberty Benton. She attended Ohio Wesleyan University where she sang in the a cappella choir, played field hockey and became an Alpha Xi Delta, graduating in 1943. She attended an executive training program for Camp Fire USA in New York City and held a position in Cleveland. She taught physical education in Shaker Heights and Columbus, Ohio.

Her parents, Dallas H. and Nellie P. (Hartman) Moorhead, preceded her in death. Jane and Lyle were married in 1946 in Findlay. They shared almost 70 years together before his passing on April 14, 2016.

Corporate transfers took them to Toledo and Rocky River, Ohio; Naperville, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida and Chatham, New Jersey. They retired to Findlay and life on the family farm in 1989. Jane had a desire to see the world, and she and Lyle traveled extensively. On station wagon camping trips, and on cruises, she delighted in new vistas and adventures.

Jane was a PEO, a member of Thursday Conversation, Meridian Club and TWIG. Throughout her life, she enjoyed playing bridge, gardening and golfing; and was an accomplished knitter specializing in Christmas stockings. Jane and Lyle hosted many memorable events for family and friends at their beautiful home in the country.

She is survived by their children, Janet (Steven) Hyde, Ginger (David) Glantz, and Richard (Deb) Feller. They also were blessed with eight grandchildren, David (Lauren) Hyde, Rebecca (Stephen) Goering, Michael (Courtney) Glantz, Rebecca (Tyler) Huddleston, Carolyn Glantz, Molly Glantz, Megan (Richard) Perz, and Jessica (Dan) Shonebarger; and seven great-grandchildren, Thomas Hyde, Reid Goering, Leland Goering, Logan Glantz, Beckett Glantz, Will Huddleston and Delaney Perz. She is also survived by a brother Dallas Moorhead, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jane is preceded in death by brothers, Joe M. Moorhead, Tom R. Moorhead, George Moorhead and a sister, Elanor Curtiss.

Jane was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Findlay where she sang in the choir for many years.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, June 18, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2330 South Main Street; Findlay Ohio 45840 with Ellen Hugunin officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Jane’s name to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 West Main Cross Street, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

