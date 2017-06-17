Walter E. MacDonald

WASHINGTON, Ind. — Walter Edward MacDonald, 88, of Washington, IN, passed away with his loving wife by his side in the early hours of June 4th, 2017 at the Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, IN. He fought hard to stay with us in his last few weeks and was surrounded by the constant support of loving family and friends.

He was born July 21, 1928 in Queens, New York City to the late Caroline E. and Harold G. MacDonald. He was preceded in death by an older brother, Harold R. MacDonald, and two older sisters, Shirley J. Metcalf and Marjorie M. MacDonald.

He grew up in New York City until July 1940, then moved to rural Gilsum, NH. The family relocated to Worcester, MA in Dec 1941 after the unexpected death of his father earlier that year.

He graduated from South High School in Worcester, MA in June 1946, then enlisted in the US Marine Corps in Quantico, VA on June 27, 1946. After basic training, he served as a mechanic and crew chief on twin-engine aircraft. He received an Honorable Discharge as Staff Sergeant in June 1949.

He enrolled at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, MA in 1949 and graduated with a B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering in June 1953. During his summers off from college he worked as a mechanic in a local garage in Worcester and also completed 10 weeks of service in the US Marine Corps Reserve Officer’s Training Program between 1950 and 1951.

He was employed with the Socony Mobil Oil Company in New Jersey as Product Development Engineer from 1953-1957. He then moved to Findlay, OH and joined the Ohio Oil Company as a Sales Engineer in the Marketing Division starting in 1957, progressing to Manager of Technical Services in 1960 and Manager of Lubricants & Services in 1977. He retired in 1991 after 33 years with Marathon Oil.

He was a member of the American Petroleum Institute and the Society of Automotive Engineers. He joined the American Legion in Findlay, OH in 1984 and later served as a duty officer and co-chairman of the entertainment committee at Post 159 in Venice, FL.

He married the late Shirlee R. Dallwig in Worcester, MA on July 19, 1949, and they were together for 35 years. They are survived by a daughter, Laurie J. (Tom) Biddle, of Findlay, Ohio; two sons, Paul A. MacDonald, of Findlay, Ohio, and Steven E. MacDonald, of Lima, Ohio; four granddaughters, Alicia R. Pugh, Amy M. Pugh, Athena R. (Kelli) MacDonald-Risner, and Heather R. (Shawn) Heidlebaugh; and 6 great-grandchildren.

On April 3, 1985 he married Wanita B. McCain. They moved to Florida in 1991, enjoying their retirement years in Bradenton and Nokomis, FL. They enjoyed many vacations together, visits with countless family and friends, and especially going out dancing together. He is survived by all three of Wanita’s children, Carolyn (Bill) Duncan, Paula (Steve) Thomas, and Jeff McCain, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Walter will always be remembered for his knowledge, work ethic, and being the great storyteller of the family.

A memorial visitation will be held on June 23rd starting at 10 a.m. at Gill Funeral Home, 308 E. Walnut St., Washington, IN, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. His remains will then be buried with Full Military Rites at Sugarland Memorial Gardens in Washington, IN.

