L. Annabelle Spitler

L. Annabelle (Dennis) Spitler, 94, of Findlay, died at 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center.

She was born October 1, 1922 in Blanchard Township, Hancock County, to the late Lee and Eva (Walter) Dennis. On March 6, 1949, she married Harry R. Spitler at the Central Church of Christ parsonage in Findlay, and they shared 30 years together before his passing on October 12, 1979.

Surviving Annabelle are their sons: Dean (Kayse) Spitler of Findlay; Dennis (Karen) Spitler of Lima, Ohio; daughters: Elaine Kidwell of Findlay, and Anne (Joe) Stoner of Findlay; grandchildren: Ryan (Mindy) and Adam Kidwell; Sara Spitler; Ben and John Stoner; and Ethan and Brandon Spitler; and step-grandchildren: Bill Hingson, April Summers, Mary Lobdell and Danielle Summers; great-grandchildren: Jake and Nick Kidwell; Cordell, Emma, Madison and Christopher Spitler; and step-great-grandchildren: Haliana Gotfried, McKenna Lobdell and Dayshawna Hemminger. She was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Eleanor Boyd and step-grandson, Ryan S. Wilson.

Annabelle will be greatly missed by her beloved cat, Samantha.

She enjoyed gardening, listening to country music, knitting and crafting, and sewing for herself and her family. Annabelle loved to cook; family favorites were her chocolate pie, homemade noodles and sour cream cookies.

Annabelle graduated in the Class of 1940 from Liberty Benton High School. She was a member of the Central Church of Christ of Findlay. She was the Head of the Medical Records Department at Blanchard Valley Hospital for many years until 1965 when she retired to raise her youngest daughter.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

The funeral service for Annabelle will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the funeral home with the Rev. Terry McBeath officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials in her name are suggested to the Humane Society & SCPA of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Avenue; Findlay, Ohio 45840.

