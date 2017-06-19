Douglas G. Peterson

Douglas G. “Crash” Peterson, age 61, passed away in Bozeman, MT on June 10, 2017. He was born in Findlay, Ohio, January 30, 1956, and raised in Cory Rawson, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret Peterson, and his sister, Donna Stearns. He is survived by his loving son Colter G. Peterson of Bozeman; significant other, Cheryl Runyan of Bozeman; Wiz, Tess and Rowdy, his beloved Border Collies; his niece Angela Stearns, nephews Eric and Michael Stearns, brother-in-law Larry Stearns and great nieces and nephews.

He was a Journeyman Tool and Die Maker by trade, but mostly he was an avid outdoorsman with a love for the natural beauty of the outdoors.He took pleasure in skiing, mountain biking and photography, and loved his son and his dogs.

In his youth his life revolved around skiing, four-wheeling with friends at the Sand Dunes in Michigan and scuba diving in Florida and the Great Lakes. A transplant, but a true Montanan at heart, he loved rock climbing, kayaking, gunsmithing, trap shooting and IPSC competitive pistol shooting. Doug found his Montana family Saturday mornings, hanging with the guys at Action Pawn and any chance he got, skiing with the ski bums at Bridger Bowl, mountain biking and amateur “ham” radio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

A service for Doug will be held Sunday, June 18th, 2017, at 1:00PM at The River Church in the Elk’s Lodge.

Comments

comments