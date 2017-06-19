Perry L. Rice

Perry Lowell Rice, 59, of Findlay, died at 6:51 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Born on March 9, 1958, he was the son of the late Clarence and Nancy (Wagner) Rice.

Perry married Peggy Lessig and they divorced. He then married Nancy Sue (Siferd) on August 23, 2014 at their home in Findlay. Nancy survives in Findlay.

He is also survived by five children; Christopher (Sarah) Rice, Pataskala, OH, Amanda (Aaron) Vermillion, Findlay, OH, Erik (Jenny) Siferd, Jenera, OH, Adam Siferd, Van Buren, OH, and Amber (Jarrad Lydick) Smith, Rawson, OH, 18 grandchildren; Grace, Allison, Marshall, Heidi, Thomas, Brittney, Catelyn, Melodee, Gillyanne, Meggan, Cody, Hailey, Luke, Reagan, Jaiden, Zyven, Emekka Bo, and Aalayah, and two siblings; Randy Rice, Walbridge, OH, and Paula (Patrick McVicker) Jakubec, Rossford, OH.

Preceding him in death were two siblings; LuAnn Liggett and Jamie Rice, and a brother in-law, John Putnam.

Perry graduated from Northwood High School in 1976 and worked for Couchot Homes Inc. in Findlay doing construction, and InvesTek of Perrysburg where he was head of maintenance at Winthrop Terrace Apts. in Findlay. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking and taking his boat out on the water. He was a fan of NASCAR and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren.

Perry was very grateful for all the doctors and nurses who took care of him during his journey.

Visitation will be from 2 – 8 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2017 at Findlay First Church of the Nazarene in Findlay.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the church with Rev. Mike McClurg officiating. Burial will follow at Bechtel Cemetery in Van Buren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, Cancer Patient Services of Findlay or The Toledo Hospital in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

Comments

comments