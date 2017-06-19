Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

GLANDORF — Robert “Bob” C. Quinn, 87 of Glandorf died 1:36 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at Meadows of Ottawa. He was born February 9, 1930 in Glandorf to the late Urban & Mary (Giesken) Quinn. On May 25, 1957 he married Martha “Marty” Elsass, who preceded him in death on June 22, 2010.
He is survived by 5 children: Carolyn Dubow, Cindy Quinn, Kevin (Janiece) Quinn, all of Glandorf, Dennis (Eric Goetze) Quinn of Santa Barbara, California, and Kelly (Jim) Spratt of St. Clairsville, Ohio; 2 brothers: Jack Quinn, and Carl (Skip) Quinn, 3 sisters: Betty (Paul) Stechschulte, Mary Jane Stechschulte, and Dorothy Schmenk; a sister-in-law Ruth Quinn; 10 grandchildren: Aaron Dubow, Jennifer (Kyle) Beam, Rachel (Enoch) Mensah, Augusta (Matt) Niese, Ralph Quinn, John Quinn, Dwayne Quinn, Makayla Quinn, Jake Quinn and Daren Spratt; 4 great grandchildren: Bridget Niese, Devin Niese, Brielle Niese and Hayden Beam.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter: Janine Quinn; 3 brothers: Dick Quinn, Cletus “Jake” Quinn, and Louis Quinn; 5 sisters: Mary Louise Deters, Jeanette Bowers, Margaret Stechschulte, Emma Delores Quinn and Clarine Wilhelm; a son-in-law: Ron Dubow.
He was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf, the church choir, and a member of the Glandorf Four Barbershop Quartet. Bob was a dedicated family man, loved to play golf, cards and follow the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans basketball team.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites by Ottawa American Legion Post #63, VFW Post #9142 and the AMVETS. Visitation will be Monday, June 19, 2017 from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where a scripture service will be held at 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Meadows of Ottawa Nursing Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

