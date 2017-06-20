Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
Ms. Teresa Ann Jenkins, age 56, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2017.
Ms. Jenkins was born in Dayton, Ohio on August 6, 1960, daughter of Tom Stidham and Twila Myers Stidham. She worked for a number of years for the Ohio Department of Child & Family Services.
Survivors include a daughter, Justina Jenkins, Ft. Wayne, IN; two sons, James Jenkins, Rome, GA, and Jade Jenkins, Washington Courthouse, OH; her parents, Tom and Twila Stidham, Fairfield Glade, TN; a sister, Tracey Stidham, Durham, NC; three grandchildren, Lexus Jenkins, Forrest, OH, Xavier Jenkins, Risingsun, OH, and Jayden Jenkins, Risingsun, OH.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, Rome, GA, makes this announcement for the family.

