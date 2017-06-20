Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Posted On Tue. Jun 20th, 2017
Betty J. Rader, 85, of Rawson, died at 5:50 a.m., Monday, June 19, 2017, at Sunrise Assisted Living, Findlay. She was born on March 16, 1932, in Cannonsburg, Ohio (Hancock County) to the late Clifford O. and Leona (Benner) Marquart. She married John E. Rader on October 8, 1950, and he survives.
Betty is also survived by her sons: Roger (Susan) Rader of Mt. Cory, Larry S. Rader of Rawson, John (Rachel) Rader of Findlay and Daniel (Stephanie) Rader of McComb; her daughter-in-law, Katrina Feller of Arlington; her sister, Nancy A. (Bill) Villalta of Bowling Green; her beloved grandchildren: Ben, Nathan, Tim, Stephanie (Joshua), Matt (Ann), Drew, Tony, Stacy, James and Zach; her great-grandchildren: Samantha, Aiden, Kendra, Ann, Hudson and Ezekiel.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey E. Rader; her brother, Wayne E. Marquart; her sister, Edna M. Marquart.
Betty retired from Triplett Corporation in Bluffton. She was a member of the first graduating class of Cory-Rawson High School in 1950. She was a life time member of the former Jenera United Methodist Church.
After retirement Betty started her noodle business, making homemade noodles. She enjoyed gardening, farming, fishing, cooking and doing word search puzzles. Betty loved spending time with her family and some of her fondest memories were her family summer weekend homemade ice cream parties.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017, at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, Madison Township.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday at CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church, in her loving memory.
